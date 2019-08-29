|
WALKER WINIFRED
(nee Gilligan) Winnie, of Carleton, Pontefract and formerly of Ferrybridge, passed away peacefully on August 16th 2019, aged 91 years with her beloved husband Ted and loving son Edward by her side, also mother of David, dear mother-in-law of Bridget and loving and much loved nana of William, Elizabeth and James. Service to take place at St. Michael's Church, Carleton on Tuesday, September 3rd at 12.00 noon followed by cremation at Pontefract Crematorium at 1.00 pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations would be appreciated and may be kindly left in Church to be divided between Church and Dementia UK. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors.
