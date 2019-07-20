Home

HOLZHAUSE
Winifred
Of Holme on Spalding Moor

Passed away peacefully on 15th July 2019 aged 79 years.

Loving wife of Bill and
much loved sister of William Henry.

Funeral service to be held at
All Saints Church Holme on Spalding Moor on Friday 26th July at 11:00 am followed by committal at Haltemprice Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired will be divided between
All Saints Church & The Salvation Army,
a plate will be provided at the service.

Enquiries to
J G Fielder & Son, 73 Market Place,
Market Weighton. Tel: 01430 871474
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 20, 2019
