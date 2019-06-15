Home

Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
14:00
All Saints Church
Old Buckenham
Winifred Greenwood Notice
GREENWOOD
Winifred Muriel
(nee Norton)
Formerly of Pudsey, Shipley and Bingley. Wife of the late Philip and mother of Jonathan and Richard,
died peacefully aged 88 on June 8th
in Norfolk, surrounded by family.
Family cremation followed by
Thanksgiving Service at All Saints Church, Old Buckenham, 2pm, Friday 21st June. Family flowers only, but donations in support of All Saints Church and Norfolk and Norwich Hospital Charity.
Funeralcare RJ Bartram & Sons 01953452798.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 15, 2019
