|
|
|
WHITELEY
William Cedric
On September 25th 2019,
at Astley Grange Nursing Home, Huddersfield, Cedric, aged 94 years.
The dearly loved husband of the late Pauline and father of Jocelyn and Robin.
He will be missed by family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at
St. Francis' Church, Fixby, Huddersfield, HD2 2JG on Friday October 11th at 12:15pm,
followed by private interment.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu, if so desired, may be given to Age UK or St. Francis' Church Building Fund, a donation box will
be available for this purpose.
Will friends please accept this
intimation and meet at the church.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 5, 2019