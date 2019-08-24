|
RUTTER
William Henry
On August 13th,
peacefully in the care of
Rivermead, Norton aged 89 years,
formerly of Appleton Le Moors
and Kirkbymoorside.
A much loved uncle and great uncle and brother of the late Conyers, Maud and Allen.
Funeral service to take place at
All Saints Church, Kirkbymoorside on Tuesday September 3rd at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if desired
to Dementia Research and
All Saints Church.
Enquiries to W Bumby and Son
01751 432737
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 24, 2019