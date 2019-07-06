Home

William Law

Notice Condolences

William Law Notice
LAW
William Moran
Passed away peacefully at home on
28th June 2019, aged 82 years.

Beloved Husband of Vonny.
Much loved Father to Nick, Georgina,
Alice and the late Suzanne.

Funeral service at All Saints' Church,
North Cave, East Yorkshire on
Friday 12th July at 12 noon
followed by a private burial in
St. Anne's Churchyard, Ellerker.

Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of William can be given to All Saints' Church North Cave and St. Anne's Church, Ellerker or Renal Research UK at the Church service.

Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 6, 2019
