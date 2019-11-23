|
KNAPTON WILLIAM (BILL)
JOHN WILSON Formerly of Tollerton.
Passed away on
19th November 2019 aged 87.
Loving husband of Maureen,
much loved dad of Karen & Diane and a dear father in law & poppa.
Funeral service and interment to be held at St Mary's Church,
Alne on Monday 9th December
at 11:00 am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to be divided between Dialysis Unit at York Hospital & Woldhaven Residential Fund, a plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street, Pocklington.
Tel: 01759 303129
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 23, 2019