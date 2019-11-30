|
|
|
JIBSON
William
On November 27th, peacefully at home,
aged 90 years. Late of Ladies Parlour Farm, Holme On Spalding Moor and
South Farm, Thorpe-Le-Street.
Dearly loved husband of Marguerite,
loving dad of John and Valerie,
father-in-law of Suzanne and Mike
and much loved grandad of
Vicky, Harry and Edward.
Funeral service at All Saints Church,
Holme On Spalding Moor,
Monday December 9th at 11am,
followed by interment in the cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations may be given to Parkinson's UK and Church Funds, plate available at the service.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 30, 2019