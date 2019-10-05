|
|
|
HAMMELL
William Thompson
(Bill)
Formerly of Kirkby Overblow.
September 28th peacefully in
Harrogate Hospital, aged 85 years.
Dearly beloved husband of 60 years,
to Margaret, much loved dad of Kay, Linda
and Gillian, a dear father-in-law, brother of Jane, a dear uncle and much loved grandad of Dan, Nick, Penny and Josh.
Service at St. Robert's Church, Pannal,
on Thursday October 17th at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for (Stroke Unit) Oakdale Ward, Harrogate Hospital
and St. Robert's Church.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 5, 2019