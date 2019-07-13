Home

R H Barnes Funeral Directors
Outgang Rd
Pickering, North Yorkshire YO18 7EL
01751 477877
FRANK
WILLIAM FRANCIS
(Willie also
known as Bill)
Passed away peacefully in York Hospital,
on Saturday July 6th 2019, aged 87 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Biddy,
much loved Father and Father in law of Richard and Rachel, Rebecca and Michael,
a much loved Grandad, who will be very sadly missed by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at The Parish Church of St Peter & St Paul, Pickering on Thursday July 25th at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please,
donations, if desired, are for
Macmillan Cancer Research,
a collection plate will be provided
at the service.
Any enquiries to
RH Barnes Funeral Directors
Tel 01751 477877
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 13, 2019
