William Darley

William Darley Notice
DARLEY
William Horsley
On 23rd September 2019,
in Doncaster Royal Infirmary,
aged 95 years, of Pollington.
Beloved husband of Freda, dear father of Trevor, Mary and the late Marjorie.
Father-in-law of Shirley and Patrick and a much loved grandad and great grandad. Memorial service at Hensall Methodist Church on Friday 4th October at 11am, following a private committal
in Snaith Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu, if desired,
for Hensall Methodist Church
and the .
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 28, 2019
