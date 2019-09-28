|
|
|
DARLEY
William Horsley
On 23rd September 2019,
in Doncaster Royal Infirmary,
aged 95 years, of Pollington.
Beloved husband of Freda, dear father of Trevor, Mary and the late Marjorie.
Father-in-law of Shirley and Patrick and a much loved grandad and great grandad. Memorial service at Hensall Methodist Church on Friday 4th October at 11am, following a private committal
in Snaith Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu, if desired,
for Hensall Methodist Church
and the .
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 28, 2019