|
|
|
CAMPBELL-TROTTER
William
(Bill)
Of Helmsley, passed away peacefully
in St Catherine's Hospice on
June 25th 2019, aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of Maureen, adored dad
of Karen, father in law of John and a
devoted and loving grandpa of Ellie.
A private Cremation will take place
followed by a Service of Thanksgiving
at All Saints' Church, Helmsley, on
Wednesday 10th July at 2:00pm.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired may be given for Parkinson's UK and Yorkshire Cancer
Research, a plate will be provided at the service. No black to be worn.
All enquiries to Adam Collier
Funeral Services, Tel.01439 772340
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 29, 2019