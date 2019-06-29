Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adam Collier Funeral Services (Helmsley)
Sawmill Lane
Helmsley, North Yorkshire YO62 5DQ
01439 772340
Resources
More Obituaries for William Campbell-Trotter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Campbell-Trotter

Notice Condolences

William Campbell-Trotter Notice
CAMPBELL-TROTTER
William
(Bill)
Of Helmsley, passed away peacefully
in St Catherine's Hospice on
June 25th 2019, aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of Maureen, adored dad
of Karen, father in law of John and a
devoted and loving grandpa of Ellie.
A private Cremation will take place
followed by a Service of Thanksgiving
at All Saints' Church, Helmsley, on
Wednesday 10th July at 2:00pm.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired may be given for Parkinson's UK and Yorkshire Cancer
Research, a plate will be provided at the service. No black to be worn.
All enquiries to Adam Collier
Funeral Services, Tel.01439 772340
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adam Collier Funeral Services (Helmsley)
Download Now