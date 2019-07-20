|
|
|
BRAMLEY
William (Will)
On Sunday 14th July, peacefully
in St. Leonard's Hospice after a long illness, Will, aged 44 years.
Dearly loved son of Peter and Nina, much loved brother of David and Claire, also a loved and missed brother in law and uncle.
Funeral service will take place at 3.00pm on Friday 26th July at St. Mary's Church, Hemingbrough and followed by interment
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu
for St. Leonard's Hospice.
Enquiries to H H Chambers & Son, Tel:01757213130
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 20, 2019