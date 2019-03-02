Home

POWERED BY

Services
C M Allott & Son Ltd (Hornsea)
2 Graingers Yard, Southgate
Hornsea, East Yorkshire HU18 1AH
01964 534689
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
14:30
East Riding Crematorium
Octon
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilfred Norman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilfred Norman

Notice Condolences

Wilfred Norman Notice
NORMAN
Wilfred
On 21st February 2019, peacefully at Woodlands, Driffield, aged 92 years
(late of Bridge Farm, Beeford).
Dearly loved husband of the late Sandra, much loved dad of Michael, Valerie, Jenny, Jim and Tracey, in laws, grandchildren and great grandchild.
Funeral service at The East Riding Crematorium, Octon, 2.30pm
on Friday 15th March.
Family flowers only, donations if desired at the service for the British Heart Foundation and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Enquiries to C. M. Allott & Son Ltd, Hornsea, Tel:01964534689
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.