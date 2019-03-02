|
NORMAN
Wilfred
On 21st February 2019, peacefully at Woodlands, Driffield, aged 92 years
(late of Bridge Farm, Beeford).
Dearly loved husband of the late Sandra, much loved dad of Michael, Valerie, Jenny, Jim and Tracey, in laws, grandchildren and great grandchild.
Funeral service at The East Riding Crematorium, Octon, 2.30pm
on Friday 15th March.
Family flowers only, donations if desired at the service for the British Heart Foundation and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Enquiries to C. M. Allott & Son Ltd, Hornsea, Tel:01964534689
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 2, 2019
