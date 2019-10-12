Home

SYLVESTER
Walter
of Hoyland Common.
21st September 2019, peacefully at
Barnsley General Hospital.
Beloved husband of the late Dot,
father to Garry and Paula, father in-law
to Gillian and Andrew, proud grandfather
to Charlotte, Annabel and Talia and
great-grandfather to Archie.
Funeral service to be held at
St Peter's Church, Tankersley on
Tuesday 15th October at 1pm followed
by cremation at Grenoside.
All enquiries including mourners
travel arrangements please contact
H. Cook & Son 01226 743283.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 12, 2019
