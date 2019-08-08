Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hubert Swainson Funeral Services Ltd
39 Franklin Road
Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG1 5ED
01423 504571
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Suffern
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr Walter Suffern

Notice Condolences

Dr Walter Suffern Notice
SUFFERN
Dr Walter Sefton
Dearly loved and loving father of Hilary, Diana and Richard, father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Died peacefully at Hampden House Care Home on Sunday 4th August 2019, aged 100.

He will be greatly missed by all his family
and many friends near and far.
Memorial service at St Paul's United Reformed Church, Victoria Avenue, Harrogate HG1 1EL on
Monday 19th August at 1.45pm.
Donations if desired to British Heart Foundation or Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Enquiries to : Hubert Swainson,
Funeral Services. Tel 01423 504571
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.