|
|
|
SUFFERN
Dr Walter Sefton
Dearly loved and loving father of Hilary, Diana and Richard, father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Died peacefully at Hampden House Care Home on Sunday 4th August 2019, aged 100.
He will be greatly missed by all his family
and many friends near and far.
Memorial service at St Paul's United Reformed Church, Victoria Avenue, Harrogate HG1 1EL on
Monday 19th August at 1.45pm.
Donations if desired to British Heart Foundation or Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Enquiries to : Hubert Swainson,
Funeral Services. Tel 01423 504571
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 8, 2019