LAWS
Violet Edith
Aged 97 years, of Little Danby Hall,
passed away peacefully on 9th March.
Wife of the late Leonard Laws and
devoted & loving mother of Digby, Ian,
Guy & Fay and her beloved late John.
Loving mother-in-law and grandmother.
Funeral Service to be held at
Northallerton Methodist Church on
Thursday 21st March at 11:00am
followed by a private committal
at Yafforth Churchyard.
Friends please meet at the church.
No flowers by request please,
donations may be given at church.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 19, 2019
