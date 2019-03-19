Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00
Northallerton Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Violet Laws
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet Laws

Notice Condolences

Violet Laws Notice
LAWS
Violet Edith
Aged 97 years, of Little Danby Hall,
passed away peacefully on 9th March.
Wife of the late Leonard Laws and
devoted & loving mother of Digby, Ian,
Guy & Fay and her beloved late John.
Loving mother-in-law and grandmother.
Funeral Service to be held at
Northallerton Methodist Church on
Thursday 21st March at 11:00am
followed by a private committal
at Yafforth Churchyard.
Friends please meet at the church.
No flowers by request please,
donations may be given at church.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.