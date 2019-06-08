|
ROBINSON
Vincent Mark
On 6th June 2019, passed away at
home in Beeford with his wife and
daughters by his side.
Now at peace after a long illness,
aged 56 years.
Dearly loved husband of Karen, much
loved father of Victoria and Katherine,
in laws Gareth and James, loving grandad
of Isabelle, Joseph, Henry and Thomas.
Funeral service at the East Riding Crematorium, Octon on Thursday
20th June at 11:30am. No flowers please, donations if desired at the service for Yorkshire Cancer Research and
Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Enquiries to C M Allott & Son Ltd,
Hornsea, Tel: 01964 534689
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 8, 2019
