MARCH
Victor
Aged 84, formerly of Collingham.
Passed away peacefully on May 20th 2019
at Vida Hall, Harrogate with
his family by his side.
Beloved husband of the late Barbara.
Much loved father of Julie, Stephen
and Carolyn. Cherished father-in-law
and grandfather.
The funeral service will take place at
St. Oswald's Church, Collingham
on Monday 17th June at 11:00 am
followed by burial in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St. Oswald's Church funds. Enquiries to G.E. Hartley & Son, Wetherby. Tel 01937 588888.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 30, 2019
