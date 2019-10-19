|
|
|
HEALEY
Veronica
Formerly of Harrogate, peacefully in
Foxton Court Care Home, Morpeth, Northumberland.
On Friday 11th October aged 98 years.
Veronica (née Maher) beloved wife of the late Derek John Healey.
A much loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Requiem Mass in St Joseph's RC Church, Pudsey on Tuesday 22nd October at 12.45pm followed by interment in Pudsey Cemetery. No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to the Alzheimer's Society c/o Jacob Conroy and Son, Fenwick House,
8 Manchester Street, Morpeth NE61 1BH.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 19, 2019