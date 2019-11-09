|
|
|
ALDRED
Valerie
On November 1st 2019.
Passed away peacefully at home in Addingham, after a long illness
bravely borne, aged 82 years.
Dearly loved wife of Marcus Ian, much
loved mother of Richard and Catherine
and grandma to Tom, Sophie, Benjamin, Edward and Marcus.
Private cremation will be followed by a Service of Thanksgiving and Remembrance at St Peter's Parish Church, Addingham,
on Wednesday November 13th at 12:30pm. Family flowers only please, donations
if desired in memory of Valerie,
may be given to
The National Heart & Lung
Institute Foundation
and St Peter's Church,
for which a plate will be available
at the service.
Any enquiries please C/O
John Whitham
Funeral Services, Ilkley.
Tel: 01943 831375.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 9, 2019