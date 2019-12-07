|
WHARTON
Tony
Peacefully and with dignity at
The Limes Residential Home on
26th November 2019. Beloved husband of Sylvia, dearly loved dad to Claire and Neil, Dan Dan to Mollie, Sam and Zoe.
Father-in-law to John, a much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and
great-uncle to Ray, Val, Andrew,
Jacqui, Ellie and their families.
A funeral service to be held at the Haltemprice Crematorium, Willerby,
HU10 6NS on Monday 16th December 2019 at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, however donations in aid of The Dove House Hospice and The Alzheimer's Society, may be left after the service if so desired.
All enquiries to Henry Naylor Funeral Directors, Easterfield House, New Road, Driffield, East Yorkshire, YO25 5DL,
Tel. 01377 252222
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 7, 2019