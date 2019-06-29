|
|
|
LENEHAN
Tony
Peacefully on 26th June 2019,
aged 87 years.
Much loved husband of Anne,
dad of Anthony, Jane and Ruth
and a loving grandad.
The funeral service will take place at
St. Joseph's R.C. Church, Wetherby,
on Monday 22nd July
at 11:00 am followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu to be shared between the British Lung Foundation and Dementia UK
may be given at the service.
Enquiries to
G.E. Hartley & Son, Wetherby
Tel: 01937 588888.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 29, 2019