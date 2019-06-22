Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tony Horrox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony Horrox

Notice Condolences

Tony Horrox Notice
HORROX TONY
19th June 2019, peacefully in
Hampden House Nursing Home.

Tony, aged 83 years,
devoted husband of Gill,
dearly loved father of Candy, Emma
and Tom and a much loved grandpa.

A Celebration of Tony's life is to take place at Felliscliffe Chapel of Ease at Kettlesing on Thursday 4th July at 1:00pm.
Family flowers only. Donations may be received at the service for Yorkshire Cancer Research & Felliscliffe Chapel.

Enquiries to W. Bowers,
Services to the Bereaved
(01423) 770-258.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.