HORROX TONY
19th June 2019, peacefully in
Hampden House Nursing Home.
Tony, aged 83 years,
devoted husband of Gill,
dearly loved father of Candy, Emma
and Tom and a much loved grandpa.
A Celebration of Tony's life is to take place at Felliscliffe Chapel of Ease at Kettlesing on Thursday 4th July at 1:00pm.
Family flowers only. Donations may be received at the service for Yorkshire Cancer Research & Felliscliffe Chapel.
Enquiries to W. Bowers,
Services to the Bereaved
(01423) 770-258.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 22, 2019
