|
|
|
HALL
Tom
On 4th September 2019,
peacefully at his home at
Woolrow Farm, Shelley.
Beloved husband of the late Kathleen
and a dearly loved dad and grandad.
A celebration of his life will be held at Shelley Emmanuel Church,
Huddersfield Road, Shelley HD8 8LH at 11am on Wednesday 18th September.
No flowers please by request, donations in lieu if so desired to Versus Arthritis, Copeman House, St Mary's Court, St Mary's Gate, Chesterfield S41 7TD.
Will friends please accept this intimation.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 13, 2019