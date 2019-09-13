Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tom Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tom Hall

Notice Condolences

Tom Hall Notice
HALL
Tom
On 4th September 2019,
peacefully at his home at
Woolrow Farm, Shelley.

Beloved husband of the late Kathleen
and a dearly loved dad and grandad.

A celebration of his life will be held at Shelley Emmanuel Church,
Huddersfield Road, Shelley HD8 8LH at 11am on Wednesday 18th September.

No flowers please by request, donations in lieu if so desired to Versus Arthritis, Copeman House, St Mary's Court, St Mary's Gate, Chesterfield S41 7TD.

Will friends please accept this intimation.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.