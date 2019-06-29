|
|
|
WADSWORTH
Timothy
(Tim)
Aged 65,
suddenly taken from us on
10th June 2019.
Much loved brother of Heather,
dear uncle of James, Simon and Jonathan, friend to many from all over the world including South Africa, Saudi Arabia
and Pakistan.
Will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service to take place at
Rawdon Crematorium on
Tuesday 9th July at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only
but donations in lieu may be made
to R.N.L.I.
Any enquiries to
Denison's Funeral Service, Guiseley
Tel: 01943 872619
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 29, 2019