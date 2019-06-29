Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Wadsworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Wadsworth

Notice Condolences

Timothy Wadsworth Notice
WADSWORTH
Timothy
(Tim)
Aged 65,
suddenly taken from us on
10th June 2019.
Much loved brother of Heather,
dear uncle of James, Simon and Jonathan, friend to many from all over the world including South Africa, Saudi Arabia
and Pakistan.
Will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service to take place at
Rawdon Crematorium on
Tuesday 9th July at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only
but donations in lieu may be made
to R.N.L.I.
Any enquiries to
Denison's Funeral Service, Guiseley
Tel: 01943 872619
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.