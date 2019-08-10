Home

Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
14:00
a service of Thanksgiving
West Burton Methodist Chapel
STEPHENSON
Thomas Norman
"Tom"
On August 2nd , peacefully at
Hillcrest Care Home, Hipswell
aged 89 years, formerly of
Howesyke Farm Bishopdale.
Devoted husband of the late Rosemary, dearly loved father of Mary, Mark,
Jill and Peter, a loving grandad and
great grandad and much loved brother.
A private family cremation service will be followed by a service of Thanksgiving at West Burton Methodist Chapel on
Thursday 22nd August at 2.00pm.
Donations if desired in lieu of flowers will be shared between The Alzheimer's Society
and Chapel Funds (plate in Chapel).
Will friends please meet at the Chapel.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 10, 2019
