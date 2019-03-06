Home

Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
14:15
York Crematorium
Thomas Price Notice
PRICE
Thomas Hywel
On February 20th, peacefully in
York Hospital, aged 93 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late
Dorothy Elizabeth "Betty" (née Scott).
Very special father of Gillian and Robert. Dear father-in-law of Tony and Fiona,
adored grandad of Joanne and Chris, and Laura and Dave. Great grandad of Logan and Thomas, dear brother-in-law of Rita.
Funeral service to take place at
York Crematorium on Friday
March 15th at 2:20pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations can be made to the
Yorkshire Air Ambulance, a plate will
be provided at the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder and Son Funeral Directors, York, Tel 01904 654460
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 6, 2019
