Hartley Thomas Dale
(Tommy) Passed away peacefully following a long illness at Harrogate General Hospital on 12th March 2019,
aged 80 years of Sharow, Ripon.
A much loved Partner, Brother, Uncle, and a dear friend to many.
Family Cremation at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate on Thursday 28th March at 11am, followed by a Thanksgiving service at St Andrew's Church,
Aldborough at 2pm.
Family flowers only please.
All inquiries to John Wilson & Son Funeral Directors Boroughbridge Tel 01423322508.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 21, 2019
