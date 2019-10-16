|
|
|
KIRKLAND
Tessa
(née Whitworth)
Passed away peacefully on
Tuesday 8th October 2019.
Loving wife of Tom, cherished mother of Roger, Frances and Steven and grandmother to Zoe, Robert, Hannah, Frazer and Mia. Great grandmother to Theo and Matilda. Funeral service will be held at
York Crematorium on
Wednesday 23rd October at 12.20pm. Donations to Alzheimer's Society can be made in Tessa's memory in lieu of flowers at https://tessa-kirkland.muchloved.com/.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 16, 2019