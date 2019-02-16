Home

Henry Naylor
1 New Rd
Driffield, East Yorkshire YO25 5DL
01377 337503
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
12:30
East Riding Crematorium
Octon
MILNER
Terry
Of Holmdale Farm, Fridaythorpe,
peacefully at home after a short
illness surrounded by his family on
Thursday 7th February 2019, aged 76 years.
Beloved husband of Enid, dearly loved
dad of Caroline, Jonny and the late Tim.
Much loved grandad of Laura, Stephanie, Bethany and Katie.
Funeral service to be held at the
East Riding Crematorium, Octon on Thursday 21st February at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations much appreciated for Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to
Henry Naylor Funeral Directors,
Easterfield House, 1 New Road,
Driffield. Tel - 01377 252222
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 16, 2019
