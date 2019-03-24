|
|
|
KEITH
Sylvia Anne
(née Pearce)
'Anne'
Of Weydale Farm, Seamer.
Passed away peacefully on 17th March 2019.
Dearly beloved wife of John,
very dear mother of Elaine and Ian,
much loved grandmother of Jamie, Olivia and Toby. Service at St Martin's Church, Seamer on Wednesday 3rd April at
12.30 pm, followed by private committal. Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu of flowers to
Seamer & Irton War Memorial Hall. Collection at service, online at 'cafonline.org' (search no: 515010) or send c/o
F A Stockill and Son, Funeral Directors, Snainton, YO13 9AP.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More