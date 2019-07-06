|
|
|
WILLIS
(nee Hardy)
Sybil Faith
Aged 89 years
Wife of the late Richard Henry (Dick)
for 65 years.
Mother of Patrick and Timothy, grandmother of Victoria and Richard.
Passed away peacefully on 1st July 2019 at Greenwell House Nursing Home Bedale.
Private Cremation. Memorial service at
St Michael the Archangel Church Kirklington
on Friday 12th July 2019 at 2.00pm.
Sadly missed by Patrick, Carole,Timothy
and her many nieces and nephews.
Thanks to all who cared for her.
No flowers please.
Donations in memory of Sybil
for the Red Cross.
Enquires to Keith Parlour, 01677 426185.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 6, 2019