WRIGHT
Susan
On December 6th aged 75 years.
Beloved wife of Graham, dearly loved mother of James & Louise, a much loved grandmother of Gabrielle, Genevieve
& Georgia and also a dear sister.
Funeral service will take place on
Monday December 16th 1.30pm at
St Wilfrid's Church, Brayton prior to interment in Hambleton Cemetery.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu if so desired to be shared between
St Wilfrid's Church and Parkinson's on
the plate provided at the service.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 14, 2019
