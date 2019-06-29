Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Williams

Notice Condolences

Susan Williams Notice
WILLIAMS
Susan C.
Died peacefully in
Gledhow Christian Care Home
on 14th June 2019 aged 74 years.

Musician, teacher and friend to many, especially at Beckett Park Music Department and the Choir of Leeds Parish Church.

Dear wife of the late David Maelog Williams (Churchwarden and Choir Treasurer
of Leeds Parish Church).

Susan will be received into Leeds Minster
on Sunday 7th July at 6-45pm.
Funeral Service will be in Leeds Minster
on Monday 8th July at 11-00am
followed by cremation at
Lawnswood Crematorium at 12-20pm.

Donations, if desired, may be given for
the work of the Friends of the Music at Leeds Minster and may be sent care of
John P Tempest Funeral Service
Tel 0113 239 2700.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.