|
|
|
WILLIAMS
Susan C.
Died peacefully in
Gledhow Christian Care Home
on 14th June 2019 aged 74 years.
Musician, teacher and friend to many, especially at Beckett Park Music Department and the Choir of Leeds Parish Church.
Dear wife of the late David Maelog Williams (Churchwarden and Choir Treasurer
of Leeds Parish Church).
Susan will be received into Leeds Minster
on Sunday 7th July at 6-45pm.
Funeral Service will be in Leeds Minster
on Monday 8th July at 11-00am
followed by cremation at
Lawnswood Crematorium at 12-20pm.
Donations, if desired, may be given for
the work of the Friends of the Music at Leeds Minster and may be sent care of
John P Tempest Funeral Service
Tel 0113 239 2700.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 29, 2019