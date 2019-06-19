|
PINION
Susan
(Nee Grace)
Peacefully at home on 30th May 2019,
Susan, aged 96 passed away.
One of thirteen siblings, only seven surviving, Susan was the beloved wife of the late George, a devoted mother to seven children, a loving grandmother, a cherished great grandmother, a much loved aunt, great aunt, cousin, mother in law, sister in law, and a good friend and neighbour to many.
A service to celebrate Susan's life will
take place at Grimsby Crematorium on
Monday 8th July 2019, at 2.20pm.
Flowers, along with donations made
payable to 'The Macmillan Nurses', may
be sent to Mashfords Funeral Service,
Norfolk Lane, Cleethorpes DN35 8BB.
All enquiries, Tel: 01472 200004.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 19, 2019
