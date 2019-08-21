Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Pelham-Howell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Pelham-Howell

Notice Condolences

Susan Pelham-Howell Notice
PELHAM-HOWELL
Susan Anne (PH)
Aged 86 years.
Dear friend of Diana.
Will be sadly missed
by all those who knew her.
The funeral service and interment will be held at Lawnswood Cemetery on
Wednesday August 28th at 1pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be given for Leeds General Infirmary Children's Hospital, a plate for which will be
available at the service.
Enquiries to John P Tempest Funeral Service, Chapel Allerton, Tel. 2392700
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.