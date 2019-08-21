|
|
|
PELHAM-HOWELL
Susan Anne (PH)
Aged 86 years.
Dear friend of Diana.
Will be sadly missed
by all those who knew her.
The funeral service and interment will be held at Lawnswood Cemetery on
Wednesday August 28th at 1pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be given for Leeds General Infirmary Children's Hospital, a plate for which will be
available at the service.
Enquiries to John P Tempest Funeral Service, Chapel Allerton, Tel. 2392700
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 21, 2019