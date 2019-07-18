|
|
|
Hutchinson
Susan Mary Carolyn
(Sue), née Carr
Died 14th July 2019 at Vida Hall Care Home, Harrogate, following a long illness
bravely borne, aged 76.
Formerly of
Westwick Hall Farm, Roecliffe.
Beloved and loving wife to Peter,
mother to James, Charles and Alexandra,
grandmother to Nathan, Natasha, Gemma,
Alfred, Finn, Taylor, Ruby and Lucas,
great grandmother to
Hollie, Jasper and Theo.
Funeral service is at Harrogate Crematorium
on Wednesday 7th August at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please,
no black to be worn.
Donations in memory of Sue on plate provided to Yorkshire Air Ambulance
and Dementia Forward.
After the service, refreshments
at Hollins Hall, Hampsthwaite.
Enquiries to W Bowers,
Tel: 01423 770258
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 18, 2019