BARBER
Stuart C.L.
(Newstead, Melrose, Scottish Borders, formerly Heckmondwike)
Peacefully in Melrose on Saturday
19th October 2019, Stuart, aged 90 years,
much loved husband of the late Quita,
(nee Shivas) loving father of Judith
and father-in-law of Alan.
A service will be held at St James Church, Church Street, Heckmondwike
at 12.30pm on Thursday 7th November, followed by interment in
Heckmondwike Cemetery
at 1.00pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. No flowers please.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 24, 2019