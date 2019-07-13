Home

Stephen Savile

Stephen Savile Notice
SAVILE
Stephen Joseph
Passed away peacefully in
Saint Catherine's Hospice after a short illness on 4th July, aged 73 years.
Steve Savile of Kilham, beloved husband of Pat, much loved father of Paul, John, Neil and Mark. In-laws, Katherine, Lucy, Claire and Gemma. Treasured grandad of Molly, Henry, Josie, Max, Annie, Maddy,
Benji and Emily, and brother of Janet.
He will be sadly missed by all.
Service at All Saints Church, Kilham, on Monday 22nd July at 1:30pm, prior to cremation at The East Riding Crematorium, Octon. Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu, if desired, for
Saint Catherine's Hospice.
All enquiries to GM Sharp,
Funeral Directors, Driffield.
Telephone 01377240503.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 13, 2019
