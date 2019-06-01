|
|
|
HOPPER
Stanley Brian
On May 29th 2019 peacefully at Lindisfarne Care Home, Haworth and late of Eldwick aged 88 years.
The beloved husband of the late Margaret Elizabeth, dearly loved dad of James and the late Susan Brassington, dear father in law of Simon and Leia, loving grandpa of Holly, Harriet, James, Will, Patricia, Joe and Adriana. Funeral service will be held at
St Wilfrid's Church, Gilstead, Bingley at 1.15PM on Monday 10th June followed
by a private cremation.
Will friends please meet at the church. Family flowers only please, donations for Yorkshire Cancer Research and
Manorlands Sue Ryder Home.
A plate will be available at the
back of church.
Desmond Jackson Funeral Director.
Westgate, Baildon.
Tel : 01274 582640
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 1, 2019
