HUGHES-ROWLANDS
Shirley
Peacefully on 11th September, 2019,
aged 86 years.
Precious wife of the late Richard, proud and much loved mother of Richard and Alison, and also a much respected mother -in-law who will be greatly missed by all.
Funeral service will be held at
St Oswald's Parish Church, Guiseley, on
Monday, 30th September, at 11am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in Shirley's memory may be made to Wheatfields Hospice, a box for which will be provided at church or may be sent to
Denisons Funeral Directors, 1-3 Towngate, Guiseley, LS20 9JB. Tel. 01943 872619
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 21, 2019