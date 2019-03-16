Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00
All Saints' Church
Sherburn
Elmet
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Anderson

Notice Condolences

Shirley Anderson Notice
ANDERSON
SHIRLEY JEAN
Nee Coates

Passed away on
28th February 2019 at home aged 74 years.
Much loved wife of the late Malcolm,
loving mum of Tony,
dear sister of Margaret, Fred and Ronnie and sister in law of Margaret and Gill. Funeral service and Interment will take
place at All Saints' Church, Sherburn in Elmet on Tuesday, 26th March at 11.00 am. Family flowers only by request,
donations in lieu if desired to
Pancreatic Cancer Research
and All Saints Church funds.
A plate will be provided at the service.
Friends please accept this intimation.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.