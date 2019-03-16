|
|
|
ANDERSON
SHIRLEY JEAN
Nee Coates
Passed away on
28th February 2019 at home aged 74 years.
Much loved wife of the late Malcolm,
loving mum of Tony,
dear sister of Margaret, Fred and Ronnie and sister in law of Margaret and Gill. Funeral service and Interment will take
place at All Saints' Church, Sherburn in Elmet on Tuesday, 26th March at 11.00 am. Family flowers only by request,
donations in lieu if desired to
Pancreatic Cancer Research
and All Saints Church funds.
A plate will be provided at the service.
Friends please accept this intimation.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 16, 2019
