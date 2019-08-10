|
|
|
WARD
Sheila
(née Elliott)
Passed away peacefully at
Harrogate District Hospital on
30 July 2019, aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Sam Ward.
Much loved sister, sister-in-law, auntie, godmother, adopted mother,
teacher and friend.
Funeral service was held at 2pm
Friday 9th August at All Saints Church,
Kirby Hill followed by private cremation at
Harrogate Crematorium.
Donations in memory of Sheila may be given to The Mother's Union and
All Saints Church, Kirby Hill
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 10, 2019