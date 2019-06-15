|
|
|
RICHARDSON
Sheila Mary
Passed away on
Tuesday, June 4th aged 85.
Beloved wife of the late Roy,
much loved mum of Elizabeth and
the late Peter and mother in law of Guy.
Loving and caring Nan of Andrew, Thomas, Amy, Harry and Joseph, and of
great grandchildren Alfie, Maisie, James, Sophie, Finn and Logan.
Much loved sister of Jimmie in Canada
and sister-in-law Brenda.
Funeral service to be held at Holy Trinity Parish Church, Sutton Coldfield on
Friday 28th of June at 12 noon.
Donations to Royal Osteoporosis Society
can be sent c/o
Ian Hazel Funerals Ltd,
274 Lichfield Road, Four Oaks,
Sutton Coldfield. B74 2UH
Tel 0121 308 7777
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 15, 2019
