NEWTON
Sheila
Passed away peacefully on Sunday
2nd June 2019, aged 84.
Adored Mother of Andrew & Richard, treasured Grandma to
Jonathan & Louise, Rachel & James,
much loved Mother in Law to
Linda and Christine.
Private cremation at Lawnswood
followed by a celebration of her
life at St Phillips Church, Scholes, Leeds on Wednesday 19th June at 3.30pm.
The family will be pleased to welcome friends there.
A very special lady who
will be greatly missed.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 12, 2019
