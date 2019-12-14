|
|
|
Headley
Sheila
On December 8th aged 81 years
Loving Wife to the late Geoff
Caring Mother to Andrew,
Stephen and Mark
Beloved Mother in law to Heather,
Fiona and Anna
Missed Grandma Beth, Eve and Martha
Funeral Service to be held at
St Helens Church, Skipwith
on Monday December 23rd at 11am,
Followed by interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu if so desired to
All enquiries to J G Fielder & Son Funeral Directors, Tel: 01904 654460.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 14, 2019