BROWN
Sarah
(Sally)
On September 22nd peacefully
in Beechwood Care Home,
Sally, aged 87 years, of Knayton.
Dearly loved wife and best friend of Allen. Loving sister of Mary, Irene,
Margaret, the late John and May.
Funeral service to take place at
St Mary's Church, Leake on
Tuesday October 8th at 1.00pm
followed by Interment.
Family flowers only. Donations, if wished, may be given after the service to benefit
The Alzheimer's Society and Church Funds.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 8, 2019