Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Brown

Notice Condolences

Sarah Brown Notice
BROWN
Sarah
(Sally)
On September 22nd peacefully
in Beechwood Care Home,
Sally, aged 87 years, of Knayton.
Dearly loved wife and best friend of Allen. Loving sister of Mary, Irene,
Margaret, the late John and May.
Funeral service to take place at
St Mary's Church, Leake on
Tuesday October 8th at 1.00pm
followed by Interment.
Family flowers only. Donations, if wished, may be given after the service to benefit
The Alzheimer's Society and Church Funds.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.