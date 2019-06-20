Home

SHOESMITH Ruth Mary Peacefully passed away on Saturday 8th June 2019, aged 89 years.
A dearly loved wife of Dick, a devoted mother of John, Anne, David and Elizabeth and a cherished grandmother and great grandmother.
Following a private cremation, a service of thanksgiving for her life will be held at Holy Trinity & St Jude's Church, Free School Lane, Halifax, HX1 2XE on Thursday 27th June 2019 at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please by request, but donations in lieu if so desired may be given for the benefit of Dementia UK c/o Lawrence Funeral Service, Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax, HX1 2XR. Tel. 01422 354094
Will friends please accept this as the only intimation and kindly
meet at the church.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 20, 2019
