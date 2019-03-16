|
|
|
PATTISON
Ruth
Passed away peacefully on
7th March 2019 aged 96 years.
Beloved wife of the late Harry,
loving mum of Stephen & Roger
and a much loved mother-in-law,
grandma & great grandma.
Funeral service & interment to be held
at St Catherine's Church Barmby Moor
on Tuesday 26th March at 2:00 pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if desired to
Motor Neurone Disease Association,
a plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street, Pocklington.
Tel: 01759 303129
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 16, 2019
