Home

POWERED BY

Services
J G Fielder & Son (Pocklington)
25 George Street
York, North Yorkshire YO42 2DG
01759 303129
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
14:00
St Catherine's Church
Barmby Moor
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Pattison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Pattison

Notice Condolences

Ruth Pattison Notice
PATTISON
Ruth
Passed away peacefully on
7th March 2019 aged 96 years.
Beloved wife of the late Harry,
loving mum of Stephen & Roger
and a much loved mother-in-law,
grandma & great grandma.
Funeral service & interment to be held
at St Catherine's Church Barmby Moor
on Tuesday 26th March at 2:00 pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if desired to
Motor Neurone Disease Association,
a plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street, Pocklington.
Tel: 01759 303129
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.